Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories

No one can ace gothic fashion better than the South beauty Shruti Haasan. Her love for goth is unbelievable, as she has made jaw-dropping appearances in black ensembles. And the new look on her social media handle is no exception. This time, she flaunts her OG goth girl vibe in the elegance of a six-yard saree.

Shruti Hassan’s OG Goth Girl Vibe I’m Black Saree

For the SIIMA Awards, Shruti Haasan makes a stellar appearance on the red carpet of the event. And it is not wrong to say she did it again, nailing her goth look in the elegance of a six-yard saree. The actress dresses in a plain black ruffle saree with a low neckline. This is not the end; she makes it grand with the shimmery black jacket over the desi glam. Her looks have made fans swoon.

How To Glam The Goth Look?

When you have the power of a black ensemble, you don’t need heavy accessories; just the minimal glam makes you the center of attraction. Shruti’s open hairstyle with winged eyeliner and glossy maroon lips adds a dose of drama. In addition, the oxidized earrings, necklace, and bracelet complete her gothic vibe. The black nails complement her look. Throughout the photos, Shruti Haasan steals the show.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s goth look in a black saree? Please let us know in the comments.