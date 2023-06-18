Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl'

Shruti Haasan is a renowned star in the country. The actress enjoys sharing details about her life with her fans on social media handles. Recently, she dropped the pictures boarding the flight back to her nation. The actress is returning to her home country India, with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. The duo felt tired on the flight, and in the text, the diva wrote, “Almost home, And I can feel the jet lag is going to get us really bad this time.” Here, find out who she met.

After reaching India, the very first thing the actress did was have some great food with her boyfriend, and the duo enjoyed some time together. Later the actress headed to the Mayanagari Mumbai. She loves to come back after a long time.

Shruti Haasan was in London for weeks. She attended several concerts and music events in the city with her partner Santanu Hazarika. Also, the actress made her debut at the Met Gala in a Goth look. Her style has always amazed us and rules over millions of hearts. Later she met her cute pet cat, who, in the text, she wrote, “Dad’s girl.”

Shruti Haasan enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram profile and keeps her fans hooked with her. The actress loves black colour, and her badass look is a favorite of her fans. She is the epitome of beauty.

