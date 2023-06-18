ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl'

Shruti Haasan had a great time in London. Yesterday she boarded the flight to return to her country and here's who she met after reaching.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jun,2023 03:35:19
Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl'

Shruti Haasan is a renowned star in the country. The actress enjoys sharing details about her life with her fans on social media handles. Recently, she dropped the pictures boarding the flight back to her nation. The actress is returning to her home country India, with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. The duo felt tired on the flight, and in the text, the diva wrote, “Almost home, And I can feel the jet lag is going to get us really bad this time.” Here, find out who she met.

Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl' 816748

Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl' 816749

After reaching India, the very first thing the actress did was have some great food with her boyfriend, and the duo enjoyed some time together. Later the actress headed to the Mayanagari Mumbai. She loves to come back after a long time.

Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl' 816747

Shruti Haasan was in London for weeks. She attended several concerts and music events in the city with her partner Santanu Hazarika. Also, the actress made her debut at the Met Gala in a Goth look. Her style has always amazed us and rules over millions of hearts. Later she met her cute pet cat, who, in the text, she wrote, “Dad’s girl.”

Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets 'Dad's Girl' 816746

Shruti Haasan enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram profile and keeps her fans hooked with her. The actress loves black colour, and her badass look is a favorite of her fans. She is the epitome of beauty.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
Shruti Haasan Reveals The Scariest Things; Sneak Peek
Shruti Haasan Reveals The Scariest Things; Sneak Peek
Shruti Haasan’s romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Shruti Haasan’s romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
Latest Stories
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
With on-screen couple Nawaaz-Avneet being the talk of the town for Tiku Weds Sheru, here’s a look at real life couples with huge age gaps: Al-Pacino & many more
With on-screen couple Nawaaz-Avneet being the talk of the town for Tiku Weds Sheru, here’s a look at real life couples with huge age gaps: Al-Pacino & many more
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Read Latest News