Shruti Haasan Reveals The Scariest Things; Sneak Peek

The stunning Shruti Haasan, in the latest Instagram post, shared a glimpse of her amazing time in the museum. Also, she revealed the scariest thing in the world. Check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 03:00:56
Shruti Haasan is enjoying her London vacation with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. It’s been quite a long time since the actress has been in the city. Earlier, she shared a glimpse of her skin that suffered due to the changing environment. Later she also appeared for the Met Gala in a high avatar on the French Riviera. She treats her fans with her vacation pictures every day. And this time, while surfing, the museum revealed the scariest thing. Read more to know.

In the latest Instagram post, Shruti dropped a reel video of herself with Dinosaurs in the background. The dinosaur looked reel with the moving effects and suitable ambience. While the actress with a black look. She looked back at the dinosaur and then smiled for the audience and gave a thumbs up.

In the caption, Shruti Haasan revealed that the scariest thing in the world is you if you actually change your perspective. “My vibe through life – no one or nothing Is bigger or scarier than you if you actually switch perspectives 🙂 chalo sab theek hai energy.”

In addition, the actress shared a series of photos and pictures from her time last night in the museum. Also, Shruti treated her sweet tooth with some mouth-watering ice cream. Her regular share introduces something new. In addition, the couple treats their togetherness.

What’s your reaction to this new reel? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

