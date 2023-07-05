Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Memories When She Was Just 17

Shruti Haasan is a constant interest in the news headlines. The diva loves singing and never leaves a chance to enjoy her time with the music. A couple of days ago, she recalled the time when she was 20 and wrote the lyrics of the song, and she also sang it after ages. Her father helped with the poem. In addition, the actress is now revisiting her old memory of when she was just 17 and was trying to make her way in the music industry.

Shruti Haasan Recalls Her Old Days

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures on the same stage where she was years ago at the start of her career. The actress was standing in St. Andrew’s Auditorium in Mumbai. At that time, she was just 17 years old with stars in her eyes and hopes in her heart to build a career.

In the shared pictures, the actress looked lost in the past and her old days. She also dropped a blurred image of herself when she was 17. In the caption, she wrote, “Life really does move in circles . Today I’m shooting at the st.andrews auditorium in Mumbai but many years ago this was one of the earliest places I was performing and singing .. 17 years old with stars in my eyes and hope in my heart ,still all in black 🤣 nothing has changed and everything has changed . Life is beautiful .. never ignore your little dreams because one day those dreams become your everyday 🧿.”

What’s your reaction to this emotional journey of Shruti Haasan? Let us know, and follow IWMBuzz.com.