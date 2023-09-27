Shruti Haasan Sets New Cardio Goals To Make Herself Fit, Check Out

Shruti is a famous South Indian actress who has carved her niche with impactful performances on screen. Recently, she shared a video clip of herself on her new goal to be more fit with cardio activities.

On Wednesday morning, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself setting new goals. Sharing the photo from her cardio time, she wrote, “No excuses, New goals, gotta smash them.” In the video, she can be seen burning calories and making her cardiovascular health better on cycling gym equipment.

While in the text, Shruti Haasan expressed her experience doing cardio, and it is neither good nor bad, but she is like, it’s worse, but she can’t escape from this. “Extra cardio is the worst I’ve been trying to avoid cardio and there’s simply no escape.” With Shruti’s expression we can she is tired but yet not ready to give up with her dedication to make herself better and better everyday.

The queen of Gothic fashion, with her picturesque figure, always slays with her statement style. Shruti Haasan is an inspiration for her fitness, and we cannot deny her stunning looks.

Shruti Haasan Social Media

The stunning Shruti enjoys huge fandom on Instagram with 24.1 million followers. Her feed is a buffet of her skillful art, personal life updates, and gothic fashion book. She keeps her fans engaged with her constant posts and stories.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s new goal? Let us know in the comments box below