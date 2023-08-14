Shruti Haasan's Epic Style Makeover: From girl next door to Goth royalty

Hey there, fashion fanatics! Get ready to have your socks knocked off because Shruti Haasan just pulled off a total fashion 180! We’ve seen her as the sweet girl next door, but hold onto your hats, because now she’s rocking the goth queen look like nobody’s business. Can you say fierce fashion goals?

Decoding Shruti Haasan’s look

Picture this: Shruti Haasan stepping out in an all-black ensemble that’s so cool, it could freeze time. She’s not just giving queen vibes; she’s practically reigning over the fashion realm. The outfit? A skin-hugging, sheer black number that’s daringly divine. But wait, there’s more! She topped it all off with a sheer black bodice, adding that extra sprinkle of drama fit for a true fashion monarch.

And that’s not where the magic ends. Her hair? It’s sleek, it’s perfectly parted in the middle – in short, it’s on point! But here’s the icing on the cake: those diamond earrings. They’re not just chic, they’re like tiny drops of glam that take her look from wow to whoa!

Have a look-

So, in a nutshell, Shruti Haasan isn’t just playing around with fashion; she’s owning it like a boss. From being the girl next door to becoming the ultimate goth queen, she’s rewriting the style rulebook and showing us all how to rock an outfit that’s equal parts edgy and elegant. All hail the queen of style switch-ups!