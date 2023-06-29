Shruti Haasan's Love With Rain

Shruti Haasan is a powerhouse of talent, and she has been in the industry for years now and entertaining the audience with her acting and singing. Like many actors, she is also a social media bug who loves sharing everything with her audience and fans. And yet again, in the latest dump, she revealed her feelings for the current weather.

Shruti Haasan Moody Vibes

The diva took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of pictures. In the first photo, the diva posed in her iconic and usual black. The actress looked captivated in her cosy rainy weather. She mentioned in the text that she loved the current weather and the turbulence. “Loving this weather And love flying with turbulence.”

In the next picture, she shared a snap of a man walking in the heavy rain while the water on the road flows. On the other hand, the actress wished fellow singer @mc_altaf this birthday. In the text, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @mc_altaf !!!! Wishing you the best of the best always.”

Shruti enjoys a huge fandom of her profile with millions of followers. Her constant engagement posts and fun interaction keeps her fans updated and entertained. Earlier, her travel diaries from London went viral in no time. She has a great time in the city with her boyfriend, Santanu Harzarika.

What are your rainy-day vibes?