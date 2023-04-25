Siddharth Nigam's cute 'chotu motu' moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rapper-singer lent his voice to the song ‘Chotu Motu’ for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Siddharth Nigam in a pivotal role. Salman and Pooja Hegde are the leads. The movie is currently hurls nationwide.

In the picture, we can see Siddharth Nigam and Yo Yo Honey Singh posing together for a candid selfie. Siddharth Nigam looked stunning in the red embellished shirt that he teamed with a stylish hairstyle while, on the other hand, Honey Singh looked all rocking in his swagger fashion updo.

Sharing the picture, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “One with the legend @yoyohoneysingh 🙌🏻🤗

Have you watched #kisikabhaikisikijaan 😍

#yoyohoneysingh”

Fans Reaction

Both fans of Siddharth Nigam and Honey Singh went in awe with the pictures. One wrote, “‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’ is a living legend, there are so many brilliant singers/ rappers here but ‘Honey Singh’ got the biggest & most supportive fan-base ever. He’s the only reason of musical revolution in India. So, if you also respect YYHS then the whole Yoyo army is here for your support.”

Another wrote, “We all grow with this legend celebration in another level.”

A third user wrote, “Bro, I watch your film today it’s was amazing u done very well.One point I want say that “Naam tu suna hai” who don’t know who are u,then now they know who are u bro.”