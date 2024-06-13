Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates Wifey Kiara Advani’s 10 Years In Bollywood Says, “Keep Shining!”

Good news for Kiara Advani fans: The actress has completed ten years in the film industry after making her debut in 2014. Recognizing this big achievement, her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, couldn’t resist expressing his love and showering prayers for his beloved.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a Filmfare cover photo featuring Kiara with himself. This poster seems to be from the photoshoot of Shershah. However, the Indian Police Force actor penned a heartfelt note praising his wife and celebrating her incredible ten years in the film business. “Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining! @kiaraaliaadvani (with a red heart and hug emojis),” Sidharth wrote.

On the other hand, Kiara felt quite nostalgic last night as she shared a story on Instagram singing a song from her debut film Fugly. The film, directed by Kabir Sadanand, was released in June 2014. The comedy-drama also featured Jimmy Shergill, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba alongside Kiara Advani in lead roles.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. However, she will next appear in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. In her 10-year career, Kiara has appeared in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Shershah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and many others.