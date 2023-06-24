Sidharth Malhotra's special shoutout for brother-in-law Mishaal impresses internet

Kiara Advani‘s brother, Mishaal Advani, is embarking on an exciting new venture in his life, and it has garnered praise from none other than Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara’s beau. Sidharth took to his social media handle to express his excitement and support for his brother-in-law. With a message that read, “sounding super, looking forward to the video,” Sidharth showcased his anticipation for Mishaal’s upcoming project.

The heartwarming display of support from Sidharth not only highlights the strong bond between him and Kiara but also reflects the camaraderie and support that exists within their close-knit circle. Sidharth’s words of encouragement are sure to boost Mishaal’s confidence as he ventures into this new chapter of his life.

Here take a look at the post-

The couple, who shared the screen in the hit film Shershaah, exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held at the picturesque Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Taking to their social media accounts, Kiara and Sidharth shared breathtaking pictures from their wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt message. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai,” they joyfully announced, seeking the blessings and love of their fans as they embark on this new chapter together.

Sidharth made his acting debut with the romantic drama “Student of the Year” in 2012, which propelled him into the spotlight. Since then, he has appeared in a range of films across different genres, displaying his ability to tackle diverse roles. From intense dramas like “Ek Villain” and “Brothers” to lighthearted romantic comedies such as “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Kapoor & Sons,” and more Sidharth has showcased his range as an actor.