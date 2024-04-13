Movies | Celebrities

Sizzling Beauty: Disha Patani Looks Hot In A Pink With Metallic Tube Mini Dress

Disha Patani recently posted scorching hot photographs of herself wearing a pink short dress. Check it out below.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Disha Patani doesn’t need an introduction. The Bollywood actress is a multi-talented individual who excels as an actress, dancer, and fashion icon. With her impressive on-screen performances, she has become a well-known actor in the area. Her dance abilities have earned her a loyal following. Her dress choices keep her in the spotlight everywhere she goes in glamour. And now, in her most recent Instagram post, the actress demonstrates her gorgeous appearance in a stunning pink mini dress.

Disha Patani’s Pink Tube Mini Dress Appearance-

Disha Patani, always a fashion-forward trendsetter, surprised her admirers with a stunning Instagram post. She was seen in a light pink tube minidress, a perfect blend of elegance and modernity. The dress, from luxury fashion house David Koma, features long sleeves and an extreme metallic pink 3D curve element, adding a touch of drama. The asymmetric ruffled hem cascades to the floor, drawing attention to her lovely curves. This bodycon fit dress is a must-have for any fashion enthusiast, with a price tag of ₹151,900.

Disha’s Glam Appearance-

She finished her magnificent look by styling her luscious long locks into soft curls and letting them cascade gently down her shoulders. Her makeup includes dazzling eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, darkened brows, dewy foundation, flushed cheeks, bright highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. To complete her elegant ensemble, Disha accessorized with silver rings on her fingers, a bright pink fuzzy Jimmy Choo shoulder bag, and a pair of high heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her curvy figure with a dashing attitude.

