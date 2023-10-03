Movies | Celebrities

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits

Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, and Shraddha Kapoor are beauties in the town. Here, find out how the divas style their moody day, from slip tops to hoodies. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023 21:00:35
Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857729
  • Highlights
  • Esha Gupta soars hotness in a black slip top.
  • Hansika Motwani styles her day with a crop shirt and cargo pants.
  • Shraddha Kapoor goes candid in a hoodie.

When Bollywood beauties are at home, they love to make it comfortable and cool. Recently, actresses have revealed their moody day outfit choices, from slip tops to hoodies. Check out Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, and Shraddha Kapoor’s collection here.

Esha Gupta In Slip Top

If you are in the mood to slay, choose a basic style like Esha Gupta in this black slip top, defining her beautiful shoulders with the thin slip and jaw-dropping low neckline. This black-and-white photo soaring hotness bar. And we can’t get enough of Esha’s sultry looks.

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857728

Hansika Motwani In Crop Shirt And Cargo Pant

Decode vacation goals in comfort outfit, just like Hansika Motwani in this white cropped shirt with a plunging neckline. She pairs this with dark grey cargo pants, defining her curves. The silver chain, earrings, and messy hairstyle show her sassy mood. With her striking poses, she is making us fall for her.

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857724

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857725

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857726

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857727

Shraddha Kapoor In Hoodie And Trousers.

The ever-glowing Shraddha goes candid on her moody holiday in a sky-blue hoodie, which she pairs with pastel pink trousers. The short hairstyle and specs she completes her home-sick mood. Her candid photos show her comfort vibe, and we are loving it.

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857721

Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857722

Whose moody day style did you like? Let us know in the comments.

