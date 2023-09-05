Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Desi Dream Girl Vibes, See Pics

Ananya Panday, the stunning actress in the tinsel town, never misses a chance to impress the netizens with her statement style. She brings up a new avatar whenever she shares a new post on her social media handle. Recently, her film Dream Girl 2 was released, and today, the actress gives us a sneak peek into her character ‘Pari.’

Ananya Panday’s Desi Dream Girl Look

The Dream Girl 2 actress wore a red infinity gold printed blouse teamed with a matching skirt and netted orange dupatta in the shared pictures. In traditional ethnic wear, the diva exudes irresistible charm like a desi girl.

What’s more? Ananya Panday accessorized her avatar with multi-color stones, diamond and emerald embedded choker necklace, earrings, maan tika, nose rings, and orange and red bangles to make it a perfect ‘desi’ glam. In addition, the rosy makeover and smokey basic eyes add an extra dose of glamour.

With her cute and adorable poses, Ananya revealed her character Pari’s avatar to her fans. In the desi dream girl glam, the actress looked nothing short of a typical bride. In quirky pictures, she caught our attention with her cuteness and desi-ness.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 in the tenth day nears towards 100 crore club as it collects 86.06 crores.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s Desi Dream Girl glam in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments.