Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Kapoor's Birds Ch(eye) View

Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob actress in Bollywood. The diva loves to enjoy her 'me time' at home. Here take a look at her birds ch(eye) view; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 07:05:17
Shraddha Kapoor is a well-known and talented actress in the entertainment world. She loves to spend time at home and enjoy the daily chores of life. She is a big foodie and often treats herself to something new at her home. Here’s take a look at her birds ch(eye) view in the latest Instagram dump.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Birds Ch (eye) View

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture on her story. Shraddha dropped a beautiful pic of the blue sky and the city’s greenery in the rainy season. She can be seen with a cup of chai in her hand, and it seems she is reading a script. The beautiful and mesmerizing view undoubtedly made the actress feel refreshed and cool.

Shraddha always loves to share new updates on her Instagram account with her fans. She is a true fan of nature, birds, chai, and moody weather.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Journey

The actress began acting in Bollywood films with Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. Her debut film made her a star. And she got new offers constantly. She has worked in films like Baaghi, Saaho, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Stree, Ok Jaanu, and many others. She is one of the most followed female actresses on Instagram.

What is your chai view? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

