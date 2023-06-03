ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sneak Peek into Tara Sutaria’s OOTD

Tara Sutaria astounded in her stylish black cutout bodycon outfit. She rounded it off with her sleek ponytail and minimal makeover. Scroll beneath to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 09:35:51
Sneak Peek into Tara Sutaria’s OOTD

Tara Sutaria exuded sheer elegance and glamour as she graced the spotlight in a stunning cutout black bodycon gown. The diva effortlessly flaunted her impeccable style with a sleek pulled back ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Tara Sutaria’s style file in black

Her choice of makeup perfectly complemented her ensemble, with beautifully winged eyes and a subtle shade of nude pink on her lips, enhancing her natural beauty. To accentuate her ensemble further, Tara adorned herself with a pair of silver hoop earrings, adding a hint of sparkle and a dash of playfulness to her captivating appearance. With her enchanting presence and flawless fashion sense, Tara Sutaria truly captured hearts and proved once again why she is considered a fashion icon. Her look was nothing short of a fashion marvel, leaving everyone in awe and setting new style goals for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Sharing the boomerang video, she wrote, “sneak peek” along with two emojis in black and white.

Tara Sutaria’s work front

From her debut film “Student of the Year 2,” she showcased her acting skills and captivated audiences with her portrayal of the charming and confident Mia. Her ability to embody the essence of her characters and bring them to life on the screen is commendable. Tara has further proven her versatility with films like “Marjaavaan,” where she portrayed a complex and emotionally-driven character, displaying her range as an actor.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Metallica Outfit; Flaunts Midriff
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Metallica Outfit; Flaunts Midriff
Inside Tara Sutaria’s grand party night
Inside Tara Sutaria’s grand party night
Tara Sutaria celebrates as she completes 4 years as Bobbi Brown’s brand ambassador
Tara Sutaria celebrates as she completes 4 years as Bobbi Brown’s brand ambassador
What Tara Sutaria Likes To Eat In Her Breakfast?
What Tara Sutaria Likes To Eat In Her Breakfast?
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives
Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
Kajal Aggarwal shares special awareness message for fans, read
Kajal Aggarwal shares special awareness message for fans, read
Read Latest News