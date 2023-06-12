ADVERTISEMENT
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend

Shruti Haasan took a moment to reflect on the incredible bond she shares with her dear friend. Through a candid picture shared on her Instagram stories, the actress gave nothing but friendship goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 10:55:48
In a world where true friendships are rare and precious, Shruti Haasan took a moment to reflect on the incredible bond she shares with her dear friend. Through a candid picture shared on her Instagram stories, taken during their unforgettable London getaway, Shruti’s message resonated with a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation.

Shruti Haasan’s adorable BFF moments are giving us friendship goals

The genuine smiles captured in the photograph spoke volumes about the warmth and comfort they find in each other’s company. In a fast-paced and often chaotic life, this gem of a friendship shines like a guiding light, reminding them of the importance of genuine connections. With heartfelt words, Shruti acknowledged the countless moments of laughter, support, and shared experiences that have enriched their lives.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “So grateful for this gem in life and we actually did London together after so much talk, loved how it happened. Love you lot” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look at the picture-

This thoughtful gesture served as a reminder to cherish and nurture the relationships that bring joy, love, and unwavering support, for they are the true gems that make life’s journey truly extraordinary.

Are you getting rejuvenated by the picture above? Getting fresh friendship goals? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

