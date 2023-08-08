ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress

Rani Chatterjee is a renowned actress in Bhojpuri cinema. Recently she shared a stunning set of pictures in a bold velvet bustier mini dress. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 20:00:43
So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress 841367

Rani Chatterjee is back to slay with her fashion game. Known for her fashion and glamour, the diva never fails to set our hearts racing with her avatars. Her style is all about ‘glam’ and ‘glitter.’ Today, she is soaring hot in her bold look. With her glamour, she says, “I’m here to make your heart beat faster.”

Rani Chatterjee’s Bold Look.

Styled in a bold navy blue velvet corset bustier mini dress, Rani Chatterjee is making hearts flutter. In contrast, the thigh-high slit and low neckline raise the sensuality bar. She exudes irresistible charm in the slip dress. She is setting hearts on fire with her attractive figure and chic dress.

But wait, there is more! Rani elevates her bold look with dense blonde curls. However, the winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, and bold red lips increase the glamour quotient. Her long dangle earrings round her overall look.

So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress 841364

So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress 841365

Rani Chatterjee captioned her post, “Something is cooking.” This hints that the actress is preparing for her new project, and this bold look is a glimpse of something irresistible attractive, and sensual.

Rani Chatterjee knows to slay her style in the most easy and sultry way. Her glamorous look makes her fans go swoon.

Did you like Rani Chatterjee’s new bold avatar in a velvet mini-dress? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally 839698
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally
Rani Chatterjee Back To Gym With New Motivation; See Here 835494
Rani Chatterjee Back To Gym With New Motivation; See Here
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who 834699
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee's Monday Motivation 832532
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee’s Monday Motivation
Learn why 'Change' is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee 831543
Learn why ‘Change’ is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee
Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song 822618
Rani Chatterjee Turns Muse In White Saree For Her Upcoming Song
Latest Stories
Happy Birthday, Prajaktta Mali: Sneak Peek Into Her Incredible Journey 841469
Happy Birthday, Prajaktta Mali: Sneak Peek Into Her Incredible Journey
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani 841498
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani
Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj? 841495
Bhanupratap faces a tough decision – who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what's brewing? 841492
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what’s brewing?
Mouni Roy Dazzles In Red Corduroy Gown, See Pics 841486
Mouni Roy Dazzles In Red Corduroy Gown, See Pics
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer 841465
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Read Latest News