So Hot! Rani Chatterjee In Bold Velvet Bustier Mimi Dress

Rani Chatterjee is back to slay with her fashion game. Known for her fashion and glamour, the diva never fails to set our hearts racing with her avatars. Her style is all about ‘glam’ and ‘glitter.’ Today, she is soaring hot in her bold look. With her glamour, she says, “I’m here to make your heart beat faster.”

Rani Chatterjee’s Bold Look.

Styled in a bold navy blue velvet corset bustier mini dress, Rani Chatterjee is making hearts flutter. In contrast, the thigh-high slit and low neckline raise the sensuality bar. She exudes irresistible charm in the slip dress. She is setting hearts on fire with her attractive figure and chic dress.

But wait, there is more! Rani elevates her bold look with dense blonde curls. However, the winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, and bold red lips increase the glamour quotient. Her long dangle earrings round her overall look.

Rani Chatterjee captioned her post, “Something is cooking.” This hints that the actress is preparing for her new project, and this bold look is a glimpse of something irresistible attractive, and sensual.

Rani Chatterjee knows to slay her style in the most easy and sultry way. Her glamorous look makes her fans go swoon.

Did you like Rani Chatterjee’s new bold avatar in a velvet mini-dress? Please drop your views in the comments box.