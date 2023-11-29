Sonakshi Sinha Gets Crowned As Best Actress For ‘Dahaad,’ Says ‘Worth The Wait’

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the well-known actresses in the town; she started her journey from Dabangg, and now she has received her second Filmfare award for Best Actress. She expressed her gratitude and pleasure with a long post. Let’s take a look below.

Sonakshi Sinha dropped a couple of photos on her social media handle, holding a trophy in her hand. The bright smile on Sonakshi’s face shows her happiness clearly for winning the Best Actress award for her recently released ‘Dahaad.’ And sharing this post, in the first paragraph, she wrote, “Who doesn’t wanna come home to this babe!?! Its been a long wait since the last time i won for #Dabangg, and bagging the @filmfare Best Actress award for #Dahaad feels like it was worth the wait!! Now I’ve got some serious thank yous to throw around… so bear with me.”

Not only that, Sonakshi Sinha also expressed her gratitude to the filmmakers and backbone of ‘Dahaad’ for getting her this role and believing in her. “Big shoutout to the masterminds behind ‘Dahaad,’ @tigerbabyofficial and @excelmovies – your vision had me doing happy cartwheels. Big love to our awesome captains @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar, and a special nod to @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid for first imagining me as Anjali Bhaati. Directors @reemakagtil and @ruchoberoi, you turned me into Bhaati sahab – you’re the real MVPs!”

She also thanked the cast of the film, “Working with the cool cats like @gulshandevaiah78, @shah_sohum, @itsvijayvarma and the entire cast – you guys made every day a party on set.”

Lastly, she expressed her gratitude for the OTT platform and the Filmfare awards for making this possible.