Sonakshi Sinha Turns Up the Heat in a Printed Power Suit: Catch Her in ‘Heeramandi’ Streaming Now on Netflix!

Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s favorite diva, has again set the fashion world on fire, taking street style to new heights with her effortlessly stylish look. The actress, known for her impeccable style, has left fans in awe with her latest fashion, which boasts Western outfits that exude elegance. This time, the diva looked hot in a stunning printed power suit. The actress brings the heat with her new Heeramandi series, streaming on Netflix. Check out her outfit below.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Stunning Power Suit Appearance-

Sonakshi looked stunning in a light pink tube-style strapless inner, providing a flattering and feminine base for her outfit. The strapless design enhances the elegance of the overall look. She donned a floral printed lapel collar blazer. The full sleeves of the blazer feature sequin work, adding a glamorous and eye-catching element to the outfit. The open-front design of the blazer allows the inner to peek through, creating a stylish and coordinated look. Paired with matching flared palazzo pants, it adds movement and flow to the outfit.

Sonakshi’s Beauty Appearance-

She fashioned her hair in a side-parted open tresses to frame her face elegantly. For makeup, a glowing look with soft brown hues on the cheeks and pink complements her outfit’s light pink color palette. To complement her outfit, Sonakshi accessorized with delicate jewelry pieces such as green and gold earrings and rings. In the pictures, she flaunts her dazzling appearance with killer looks.

In the caption of her post, she informed her fans that “Heeramandi” is now available to stream on Netflix.

