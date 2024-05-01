Huma Qureshi to Sonakshi Sinha: Get Inspired by Bollywood Actresses For Summer Festive Season in Ethnic Outfits!

Bollywood actresses are well-versed in elegant, traditional, and ethnic appearances. These stars know just how to put together the perfect traditional outfit! Many Bollywood actresses are fashion divas who have worn practically every style, whether Western or ethnic. Take inspiration from these B’Town actresses to elevate your ethnic style.

Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza & Sonakshi Sinha’s Ethnic Outfits Appearance-

Huma Qureshi in a Jacket Set

The actress looks beautiful in a gold and red jacket set. The outfit includes a strappy, floral threadwork embroidered shirt, a high-waisted red pleated skirt with gold work embellished waist, and a multi-colored floral exquisite hand-embroidered full-sleeve long-length jacket. Her outfit emanates ethereal beauty, surrounding her in a dazzling aura of angelic elegance and poise.

Her hair is fashioned in a side-parted, wavy open tresses. She accessorized with delicate gold and white long earrings and several rings from the jewelry company House of Shikha, and her glam makeup with sparkly eyelids, eyeliner, and nude glossy lips finished off her overall look.

Dia Mirza in a beige Suit Set

The eternal beauty has given us fashion goals with her colorful, powerful style in an embroidered beige suit set. As she uploaded the photos, the actress looked simply lovely, decked out in a beige straight-fit kurta with thread embroidery and a floral patchwork on the front yoke and cuffs. It is paired with similar beige pants and a beige dupatta adorned with small dotted thread dots.

For her hair, she fashioned it into a side-parted wavy hairstyle. She wore minimal makeup, with black winged eyeliner and matte lips. She finished the ensemble with gold earrings, a silver kada, and a ring.

Sonakshi Sinha in a Navy Blue Kurta Set

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in a navy blue kurta set from popular designer Rhea Kapoor’s collection. The navy blue kurta with dabka and aari embroidered detail is appealing. The v-neckline pattern and the gorgeous gold work embroidery enhance her ethnic elegance. She wears this kurta with long matching flared slacks and a sheer gold-embroidered dupatta, giving her look a modern edge. In this avatar, the actress appears relaxed and stylish.

Sonakshi completes her outfit with stunning gold and orange stone earrings and rings from Uncut Jewelry. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun, which complements her features. In contrast, her makeup exudes sophistication with gorgeous glittering gold and black eyelids, edgy cheekbones, and glossy, creamy chocolate lips. With the gold mojari, she completes her outfit.

According to you, who rocked the ethnic look? Share your thoughts in the comment section and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.