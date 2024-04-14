Sonakshi Sinha Embracing Ethnic Elegance In A Yellow Sharara Set, See Pics!

Bollywood’s favorite diva, Sonakshi Sinha, has once again set the fashion world on fire, taking ethnic style to new heights with her effortlessly stunning ensemble. The actress, known for her perfect style, has stunned fans with her latest fashion outing, which includes a traditional costume that emanates elegance. If you need some inspiration, Sonakshi Sinha’s new look in the yellow Sharara outfit is perfect. Check out the following.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Yellow Sharara Set-

Sonakshi Sinha radiates beauty and grace in her vibrant yellow sharara set. The diva donned a yellow V-neckline kurta adorned with intricate floral embroidery and cut-out details on the 3/4 length sleeves and flared floor-length sharara, which added a cheerful touch to her appearance. To complete her look, Sonakshi drapes a matching sheer dupatta featuring white embroidered and cut-work borders, adding elegance and sophistication to the ensemble. The dupatta adds an extra layer of texture and visual appearance, enhancing the overall of the outfit. The Sharara set is from the Lajjoo fashion label, costing Rs. 69,900.

Sonakshi’s Hairstyle And Glam Appearance-

Sonakshi fashioned her hair in middle-parted loose waves. She applied a soft and radiant look for makeup, focusing on glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a pink matte lip color that enhanced her natural beauty. For accessories, Sonakshi opted for a statement oxidised and white pearl-embellished necklace, bangles, and a silver and blue ring, adding a touch of glamour to her look without overpowering the intricate detailing of the ensemble. In the pictures, she posed candidly and flaunted her beautiful Sharara set.

What do you think about Sonakshi’s ethnic look? Share your opinions in the comments below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.