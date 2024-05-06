Steal the Spotlight this Wedding Season with Sonakshi Sinha’s Black and Gold Lehenga Set!

Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s favorite diva, has again set the fashion world on fire, taking ethnic style to new heights with her effortlessly stunning ethnic ensemble. The actress, known for her perfect style, has stunned fans with her latest fashion outing, which includes a traditional outfit that emanates elegance. Sonakshi Sinha’s new look in a black and gold lehenga is perfect if you need some inspiration. Take a look at the following.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Black and Gold Lehenga Set-

Sonakshi radiates elegance in a one-of-a-kind black and gold lehenga set, a masterpiece that beautifully showcases Vikram Phadnis’s craftsmanship. With its luxurious black background and intricate gold threadwork embroidery, the ensemble creates a mesmerizing visual impact. The detailed lehenga adds a touch of opulence to the ensemble, enhancing Sonakshi’s silhouette as she gracefully walks down the runway. The ensemble is completed with a matching blouse adorned with floral embroidery on a round neckline and full sleeves, and a sheer dupatta featuring a delicate lace border.

Sonakshi’s Glam Appearance-

Sonakshi complements the lehenga ensemble with understated jewelry, including long earrings and an intricate gold ring. Her makeup features feathery brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, a brown lip shade, peach-brown on the cheekbones, and a dewy base, creating a glamorous look. Her hair is styled in a center-parted elegant braided style adorned with a white gajra. In the pictures, she exudes beauty in a stunning lehenga set, leaving a lasting impression.

By following these tips and channeling Sonakshi Sinha’s timeless style, you’ll be sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression wherever you go this wedding season!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.