Sonakshi Sinha Elevates Style Quotient in a Teal Blue Kurta Set, See Pics!

Bollywood’s favorite actress, Sonakshi Sinha, has once again ignited the fashion world, bringing ethnic style to new heights with her effortlessly gorgeous attire. The actress, famed for her impeccable taste, has surprised her fans with her latest fashion outing, which features a classic costume exuding elegance. If you need inspiration, Sonakshi Sinha’s fresh style in the teal blue kurta set is ideal. Check out the latest pictures below.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Teal Blue Kurta Set Appearance-

Sonakshi opted for a teal blue kurta, exhibiting a wonderful blend of tradition and contemporary flair. The kurta stole the focus with its beautiful silver lace embellished, decorated with delicate printed silver all over the kurta. Featuring side slits, full-length sleeves, and a snug fit, the kurta contributed to a sleek and refined silhouette. The flared pants and sheer dupatta, both adorned with matching silver work, completed the look, enhancing the overall appeal of the outfit. The outfit is from Ehaab Couture.

Sonakshi’s Glam Appearance-

For her hair, Sonakshi opts for a sleek and simple wavy locks hairstyle that complements the sophistication of her outfit. Her makeup is kept soft and natural, focusing on glowing skin, nude eyeshadows, and a pink matte lip color that enhances her features without overpowering her look. She ditched accessories for this ethnic look.

What do you think about Sonakshi’s ethnic avatar? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.