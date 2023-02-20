Sonu Sood has always been known for his good deeds. His kind gestures and service towards the mankind during the hardest time of Covid, that India has been through, still inspire the youth all across the nation. Owing to that, Sonu Sood deserves all the love and affection that he gets from the people in return.

And it shows well, after he launched India’s biggest Mandi plate, that’s been named after his name. The actor shared some glimpses of the same on his Instagram handle. However, he also asserted that he’s a vegetarian, however, the Mandi plate is non-vegetarian and can cater 20 people at a time.

In the pictures, we can see Sonu Sood posing with the biggest Mandi plate. The huge plate features yum biryani with chicken on top and some other garnishing. At a glance the biryani looks quite tempting. Sonu Sood sharing the pictures on his gram, as he launches the iconic ‘Sonu Sood’ plate in Hyderabad, shared nothing but a note of gratitude for his fans.

Sharing the picture, Sonu Sood wrote, ““India’s Biggest Plate” is now named after me 🙈Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time 🙈❤️ Humbled 🙏 @gismat_jailmandi”

Here take a look-

One wrote, mentioning about the pain animals go through, “Sayad Aapne janvaro ka dard nahi dekha hoga kaise usko kata gaya he , usko kitna dard huva hoga , bechare bol nahi sakte to kuchh bhi karoge uske sath, ye bharat he yaha khane ki kami nahi he , to janavar kyu khana pad raha he ?”

Another wrote, “I really appreciate your efforts and you truly deserve this but we would have been more happy to see a vegetarian biggest plate instead of watching so many dead animals in your plate sir. I am one of those who got benefitted from Sonu Sood foundation joint efforts with SpiceJet when you bring us to India from Philippines during Covid.”