Sparkle, shine n glow! Alia Bhatt personifies glam in latest fashion photoshoot [Photos]

Alia Bhatt is manifesting all the shine and glow in her latest fashion photoshoot and we are in love! Scroll below to read as we decode her style

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 17:00:24
Prepare to be dazzled, because Alia Bhatt has just unleashed a fashion storm that’s setting the style world on fire! In her latest photoshoot, the Bollywood sensation exudes an aura of pure glamour that’s nothing short of spellbinding.

Alia is radiating sheer hotness in an orange-hued, semi-sheer top that oozes sensuality. Paired with a black cut-out skirt, she’s a vision that commands attention and leaves us in awe of her sassy elegance.

But that’s not the only dimension to her style. Alia seamlessly taps into her inner Barbie doll, gracing us in a pretty pink dress that’s a testament to her fashion versatility. She effortlessly embodies a sense of whimsical charm, as though she’s plucked from a fairytale.

Take a glance:

And when she takes on silver, it’s like she’s wearing moonlight itself. In a silver-hued gown with a regal high neck and a trailing silhouette, Alia stands as the epitome of red carpet royalty. Hollywood, are you paying attention?

But there’s more! Alia pivots effortlessly into a different look, donning a white printed shirt paired with an a-line silver skirt. But what truly takes this ensemble to the next level are the see-through net stockings, lending an irresistible edge to her overall look. It’s a bold statement that only someone as confident as Alia can pull off with such panache.

Check out-

The final two pictures? Well, they’re like the climax of a fashion thriller, where Alia graces us with her presence in two more exquisite ensembles. It’s as if she’s unfolding a fashion saga, and we’re hooked.

Behind this visual spectacle is an ensemble of creative brilliance: the photographer capturing magic, the stylist weaving wonders, and the makeup and hair artists sculpting perfection. It’s a symphony of talent that brings this fashion symposium to life.

Kudos to Alia Bhatt for treating us to this breathtaking fashion odyssey. She’s not merely spreading sparkle; she’s embodying it in every frame, and we’re privileged witnesses to this sparkling spectacle. Bravo, Alia!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

