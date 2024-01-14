Sreemukhi channels her inner white swan in ethnic embroidered gown [Photos]

Sreemukhi mesmerized her fans with an ethereal appearance as she donned a dreamy white ethnic gown. The television personality exuded elegance, pairing the gown with a sleek hairbun, bold red lipstick, and dewy eyes. The gown, adorned with intricate golden embroideries, showcased the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. Sreemukhi complemented the look with a pair of stunning drop jhumkas, adding a touch of grace to her ensemble.

In a series of photos shared on her social media, the Super Singer host radiated confidence and sophistication. Her caption, “Super Singer ✨ Tonight on @starmaa ✨,” hinted at the occasion for this exquisite attire.

The credit for Sreemukhi’s impeccable styling goes to Greeshma Krishna, who carefully curated the ensemble to enhance the television personality’s natural charm. The outfit itself is credited to Kushalethnix, offering a seamless blend of grace and modern aesthetics.

Take a quick glimpse:

Accessorizing with jewelry from Pretty Jewelbox, Sreemukhi’s choice of drop jhumkas added the perfect finishing touch to her overall look. The photo credits go to Manoj Gangula, capturing the essence of Sreemukhi’s glamorous appearance.

The makeup, flawlessly executed by Nookesh Malla, accentuated Sreemukhi’s features, while Mahesh Ravulapalli’s hairstyling added a touch of sophistication with the sleek hairbun.

Sreemukhi’s captivating ensemble, as showcased on her social media, is not only a testament to her impeccable fashion sense but also a delightful treat for her followers, offering a glimpse into the star’s glamorous world.