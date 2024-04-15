Sreemukhi Flaunts Her Western Style In A White Shirt And Pink Skirt, See Photos!

Sreemukhi is an Indian actress and television personality. She has received appreciation from both audiences and critics for her on-screen appearances. Sreemukhi is also well-known for her fashion preferences, particularly ethnic attire. The actress showcases her classic charm once more in a white shirt and pink skirt. Let’s decode her look.

Sreemukhi’s Stylish Appearance-

Sreemukhi’s outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and charm. The white shirt, with its plain collar and rolled-up sleeves, exuded an effortless elegance. The front button detailing added a classic touch. The ensemble was elevated by a stunning pink high-waisted sheer flared skirt, its delicate fabric swaying with every step. A shiny orange fabric midriff fitted belt cinched the waist, adding a vibrant pop of color. The outfit is from Chandamama Designer Studio.

Sreemukhi’s Glam look-

Her hair, fashioned in a side-parted high ponytail, framed her face. At the same time, her subtle makeup, with orange and black eyeliner highlighting cheekbones and peach-creamy lips, enhanced her natural beauty. Completing her look with long gold earrings by Fashion Curvee, a rose gold choker, rings by The Trinkaholic, bracelets, and a pair of elegant orange shoe heels, Sreemukhi radiated confidence and elegance as she posed with poise and grace.

Did Sreemukhi’s stylish shirt and skirt impress you? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more fashion updates.