Sreemukhi Horns Desi Glam In Black Lehenga With Gajra

Sreemukhi, the stunning South beauty, recently graced the scene in a mesmerising desi avatar. Ditching the usual heavy and sparkling traditional outfit, Sreemukhi wore a not-so-simple black lehenga. Her appearance in the desi avatar is such that we still can’t stop gushing. So, let’s dive into her full glam.

Sreemukhi’s Lehenga Love

Sreemukhi absolutely rocked her desi avatar in the black ensemble. She wore a pure black leaf-shaped neckline blouse paired with a ghera skirt that has all our attention with the multi-colour edges and beautiful pink border of this masterpiec. The bandhani prints in a loop increase the desi touch. Lastly, the plain black dupatta embellished with sparkling stones embedded border with floral embroidery creates a wow moment. The attractive colours make us stare at her without even blinking. Doesn’t she look like a whole package of ‘patakha’?

And if you think that’s it, wait because the key element of Sreemukhi’s look is her accessorising. The actress adorns her look with an oxidised small jhumkas, black choker necklace and matching bangles. What caught our attention was her mesmerising makeup with the bold black kajal that enhances the beauty of her eyes. With the glossy lips, she completes her look. And lastly, the black bindi uplifts her desi glam. The white gajra decorated in her hair gives her a wow appearance.

