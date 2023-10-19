Movies | Celebrities

Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun

Check out South actress Sreemukhi's classic traditional avatar in a black lehenga set with a beautiful diamond necklace set and gajra bun.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 09:30:54
Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862496

Sreemukhi is an Indian actress and Television presenter. With her on-screen stints, she has garnered massive love from the audience and critics. Not just that, Sreemukhi is known for her fashion choices, especially in ethnic outfits. Once again, the actress shows her traditional charm in a black lehenga. Let’s decode her appearance.

Sreemukhi’s Classic Lehenga Look

So gorgeous! Sreemukhi looks like a princess of the kingdom in this avatar. The diva dons a classic all-black lehenga set. Her plunging neckline blouse defines her sultry neck. The full-sleeved blouse looks stunning. She pairs this black and silver classic blouse with the black lehenga skirt with a beautiful broad border. The matching dupatta with a gold border completes her overall look.

Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862492

Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862493

Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862494

But wait, there is more! Sreemukhi exudes an irresistible charm with the diamond embellished choker necklace with matching earrings. She complements her appearance with beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, black nail paints and a ring. In contrast, the beautiful black bindi adds to her desi glam. In contrast, her mid-part low bun hairstyle adorned with gajra looks beautiful.

Throughout the series of photos, Shreemukhi embraces her ethnic elegance in the beautiful lehenga set. With her mesmerising expression, she makes hearts flutter.

Did you like Sreemukhi’s classic lehenga look? Let us know in the comments box below in the article.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

3 Attractive Sarees And Blouse Styles To Steal From Tollywood Beauty Sreemukhi 2
3 Attractive Sarees And Blouse Styles To Steal From Tollywood Beauty Sreemukhi
Nayanthara, Raashi Khanna, Anushka Shetty, Sreemukhi, Samantha Akkineni: Celebs Dazzle In Gold Sarees
Nayanthara, Raashi Khanna, Anushka Shetty, Sreemukhi, Samantha Akkineni: Celebs Dazzle In Gold Sarees

Latest Stories

Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit 862577
Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos] 862340
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos]
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how 862353
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how
All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out 862572
All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out
Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862362
Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos]
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur 862436
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur
Read Latest News