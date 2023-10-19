Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun

Sreemukhi is an Indian actress and Television presenter. With her on-screen stints, she has garnered massive love from the audience and critics. Not just that, Sreemukhi is known for her fashion choices, especially in ethnic outfits. Once again, the actress shows her traditional charm in a black lehenga. Let’s decode her appearance.

Sreemukhi’s Classic Lehenga Look

So gorgeous! Sreemukhi looks like a princess of the kingdom in this avatar. The diva dons a classic all-black lehenga set. Her plunging neckline blouse defines her sultry neck. The full-sleeved blouse looks stunning. She pairs this black and silver classic blouse with the black lehenga skirt with a beautiful broad border. The matching dupatta with a gold border completes her overall look.

But wait, there is more! Sreemukhi exudes an irresistible charm with the diamond embellished choker necklace with matching earrings. She complements her appearance with beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, black nail paints and a ring. In contrast, the beautiful black bindi adds to her desi glam. In contrast, her mid-part low bun hairstyle adorned with gajra looks beautiful.

Throughout the series of photos, Shreemukhi embraces her ethnic elegance in the beautiful lehenga set. With her mesmerising expression, she makes hearts flutter.

Did you like Sreemukhi’s classic lehenga look? Let us know in the comments box below in the article.