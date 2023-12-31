Movies | Celebrities

Sreemukhi turns princess in tulle lilac embellished gown, Check out

Sreemukhi is turning heads and stealing the spotlight as she transforms into a modern-day princess in a jaw-dropping lilac high-slit embellished tulle ruffle gown. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Sreemukhi turns princess in tulle lilac embellished gown, Check out Credit: Sreemukhi Instagram

Sreemukhi is turning heads and stealing the spotlight as she transforms into a modern-day princess in a jaw-dropping lilac high-slit embellished tulle ruffle gown. The gown, a masterpiece crafted by the talented Samyuktha Vanaparthi, is a visual delight that blends elegance with a hint of playfulness. The high slit adds a dash of sass, making it clear that Sreemukhi is not just a princess but a fashion rule-breaker!

Adding to the enchantment, Sreemukhi styles her tresses into a beautiful wavy hairbun – the perfect fusion of regality and contemporary chic. But the magic doesn’t stop there; she complements the lilac ensemble with a touch of artistry, sporting lilac eyeshadow and mauve lips that enhance her natural radiance. It’s a makeup masterpiece crafted by the talented Nookesh Malla.

Of course, no princess look is complete without the perfect accessories, and Sreemukhi nails it with a pair of diamond drop earrings curated by The Trinkaholic. The subtle sparkle adds just the right amount of glamour to the ensemble, making her red-carpet ready for her role as the “Super Singer.”

In her Instagram post, Sreemukhi spills the beans on her glam squad, giving a shoutout to her stylist Greeshma Krishna, the outfit magician Samyuktha Vanaparthi, jewelry curator The Trinkaholic, photographer Manoj Gangula, makeup maestro Nookesh Malla, and hairstylist Mahesh Ravulapalli. The result? A fashion fairytale that’s ready to unfold on Star Maa – proving once again that Sreemukhi isn’t just a super singer; she’s a super style icon too!

