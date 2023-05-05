Steal These Fresh Summer Looks From Tara Sutaria; Check Out

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 21:05:45
Tara Sutaria is a beauty queen. Though it has been negligible since she entered the industry, the diva has an impeccable fashion sense. Undoubtedly she is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet, at shows, events, and other places. And yet again, the actress inspires fans with her new summer fashion goals in pictures. Read more to find out.

Tara Sutaria’s New Summer Fashion

Tara Sutaria, in the recent reel shared by a fashion house Tanghavri, served impressive summer fashion goals. The actress opted for three different styles. She wore a lavender corset top, denim pants, and a matching jacket for her first look. And a shoulder bag and handbag rounded her style.

For the next look, she chose a brown pantsuit. Next, she ditched the bralette and donned a brown jacket with matching bell-bottom pants and an oversized handbag to complete her look. Lastly, a perfect black bodycon ruched dress with a silver belt for summer night outs and parties.

The video is shared on the account name @tanghavri with the caption, “One too many looks to love.”

Tara Sutaria Fashion Moments

Tara Sutaria enjoys a huge fan following of more than 8.6 million. Her profile is a buffet of her stunning pictures and fashion goals. A couple of days ago, she shared a cover page of herself in a magazine in a charismatic avatar. And yesterday, she served mermaid vibes in a white trail gown designed beautifully like a shell. The diva buzzed over the headlines for her out-of-the-box look.

Do you like Tara Sutaria’s fashion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

