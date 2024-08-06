Stree 2 Actress Shraddha Kapoor Turns Heads In Red Bodycon Dress With Heart-Shape Earrings

Shraddha Kapoor is making waves on social media as her upcoming film, Stree 2, will be release on 15th August 2024. Not only her acting skills but her fashion appearance is always on point. Whether opting for traditional elegance or Western style, the actress knows how to slay in each and every fit, and her Instagram is proof of it. The actress has again captured the spotlight with impeccable style in Western fit. Here’s a breakdown of her stunning look-

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor’s Red Bodycon Dress-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor shared a dazzling look in a form-fitting bodycon dress that accentuated her figure with its sleek silhouette. The vibrant red color made a bold statement; V-neck, with keyhole, full sleeves lined with a small front slit ankle-length dress, adding a touch of glamour and confidence to her overall look.

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor’s Jewelry And Makeup

Shraddha chose heart-shaped earrings with diamond ear studs and a bracelet by her jewelry brand Palmonas, adding a playful and romantic touch to her outfit. This jewelry not only complemented the boldness of her dress but also added a unique and personal element to her style. To complete her ensemble, Shraddha opted for a makeup look like shimmery eyelids and fluttery lashes that enhance her features without overshadowing the outfit. Peach glossy lips are perfect to match the dress and paired with a sleek ponytail hairstyle with bangs to elevate her look. In the photos, Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her glam look with graceful expressions.

