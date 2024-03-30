Movies | Celebrities

Check out Nora Fatehi, a B’Town diva who uploaded pictures of herself in a grey co-ord set on Instagram. Take a look below.

Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s stunning queen, continues to captivate audiences with her stylish films. Whether she’s dressed in sizzling sarees or bodycon dresses, her distinct style always makes an impression. Her saree style embodies elegance and glamour. Her saree collection is a wonderful balance of modernity and sophistication. Her recent outfit selections reflect beauty and grace. The actress easily demonstrates the elegance of Western attire, as evidenced by her most recent appearance on Instagram in a grey co-ord outfit.

Nora Fatehi’s Grey Co-ord Set Appearance-

The stunning dancer looked dashing as she opted for a grey co-ord set and shared it on Instagram. The diva donned a grey round neckline, plain, full sleeves, buttons featuring T-shirt tucked in the matching colored high-waisted flared wide hemline pants and a lapel collar, shoulder padded, full sleeves crop blazer. The outfit is from Shop Monokrom. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with black eyeliner, kajal kohl, blushy cheeks and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs by Karishma Joolry and paired with red stilettos. In the pictures, she opted for stylish postures with a killer attitude.

