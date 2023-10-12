Movies | Celebrities

Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos]

Divya Khosla Kumar and Sanjana Sanghi, made waves with their distinct and alluring plunge-neck ensembles. Scroll below to give a read and don’t forget to recreate it with your own innovation.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 01:35:36
Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos] 860612

Divya Khosla Kumar and Sanjana Sanghi, made waves with their distinct and alluring plunge-neck ensembles. Divya Khosla Kumar’s daring and edgy black halter neck top and Sanjana Sanghi’s elegant deep-neck red dress with delicate straps showcased two unique interpretations of this fashion trend. Read below, as we delve better and get a closer look of their contemporary styles.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bold Plunge Neck Style:

Divya Khosla Kumar is a fashion-forward icon, and her recent ensemble showcases her daring style choices. She was spotted donning a sheer, bold deep plunging neck black top that exudes confidence and attitude. The top, resembling a bralette with a halter neck design, is the epitome of modern, edgy fashion. This look is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement and embrace their inner diva. She paired it with skimming black gloves and low-waisted denim jeans for that chic contrast. She completed the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail and minimal makeup. This style is all about being fierce and daring, making it ideal for a night out or a special event where you want to stand out from the crowd.

Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos] 860611

Sanjana Sanghi’s Elegant Plunge Neck Elegance:

On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi epitomizes elegance in her deep neck red dress with thin noodle straps. Her look exudes allure and charm, perfect for those who prefer a more classic and refined style. The deep plunge and delicate straps add a touch of sensuality to the outfit without going overboard. The key here is simplicity, so she opted for minimalistic makeup and let her sleek, straight hair do the talking. This style is a fantastic choice for formal occasions or romantic evenings where you want to leave a lasting impression with your elegance and grace.

Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos] 860610

Unique Ways to Recreate These Looks:

Mix and Match: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different colours and textures. While Divya’s outfit is all about boldness, you can create a unique look by choosing a different colour that suits your style and skin tone.

Accessorize Wisely: Both looks focus on minimalistic makeup, which means accessories play a crucial role. Consider adding statement jewellery or a clutch bag to elevate your style further.

Footwear: The choice of shoes can make or break an outfit. Depending on the occasion, you can go for high heels, strappy sandals, or ankle boots to complement your chosen style.

Confidence is Key: Regardless of the outfit you choose, the most important element to recreate these looks is confidence. Carry yourself with poise and self-assuredness, and you’ll effortlessly channel the elegance of Divya Khosla Kumar or the sophistication of Sanjana Sanghi.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Photos] Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Saree With Sensuous Blouse Design 860434
[Photos] Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Saree With Sensuous Blouse Design
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion 860316
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion
B-town celebs spotted in style! Ft. Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy & Shraddha Kapoor [Photos] 859547
B-town celebs spotted in style! Ft. Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy & Shraddha Kapoor [Photos]
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859235
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]
Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, And Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Festive Ready In Salwar Suit With Jhumkas 858599
Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, And Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Festive Ready In Salwar Suit With Jhumkas

Latest Stories

Fashion Dynamo: Nayanthara keeps it cheeky in formal black jacket and boots [Photos] 860567
Fashion Dynamo: Nayanthara keeps it cheeky in formal black jacket and boots [Photos]
Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy & Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved crop top and skirts for girls night out 860617
Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy & Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved crop top and skirts for girls night out
Mid-week Party Hotness: Nia Sharma Dons Black See-through Jumpsuit With Bold Red Lipstick Shade 860505
Mid-week Party Hotness: Nia Sharma Dons Black See-through Jumpsuit With Bold Red Lipstick Shade
Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection 860539
Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna’s ‘Queen’ Necklace Collection
Glam up like Tamanna Bhatia in neon pink saree and halter neck blouse [Photos] 860607
Glam up like Tamanna Bhatia in neon pink saree and halter neck blouse [Photos]
Jannat Zubair Shines In Stunning Blue Satin Dress 860521
Jannat Zubair Shines In Stunning Blue Satin Dress
Read Latest News