Style with plunge neck like never! Divya Khosla Kumar & Sanjana Sanghi's cues [Photos]

Divya Khosla Kumar and Sanjana Sanghi, made waves with their distinct and alluring plunge-neck ensembles. Divya Khosla Kumar’s daring and edgy black halter neck top and Sanjana Sanghi’s elegant deep-neck red dress with delicate straps showcased two unique interpretations of this fashion trend. Read below, as we delve better and get a closer look of their contemporary styles.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bold Plunge Neck Style:

Divya Khosla Kumar is a fashion-forward icon, and her recent ensemble showcases her daring style choices. She was spotted donning a sheer, bold deep plunging neck black top that exudes confidence and attitude. The top, resembling a bralette with a halter neck design, is the epitome of modern, edgy fashion. This look is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement and embrace their inner diva. She paired it with skimming black gloves and low-waisted denim jeans for that chic contrast. She completed the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail and minimal makeup. This style is all about being fierce and daring, making it ideal for a night out or a special event where you want to stand out from the crowd.

Sanjana Sanghi’s Elegant Plunge Neck Elegance:

On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi epitomizes elegance in her deep neck red dress with thin noodle straps. Her look exudes allure and charm, perfect for those who prefer a more classic and refined style. The deep plunge and delicate straps add a touch of sensuality to the outfit without going overboard. The key here is simplicity, so she opted for minimalistic makeup and let her sleek, straight hair do the talking. This style is a fantastic choice for formal occasions or romantic evenings where you want to leave a lasting impression with your elegance and grace.

Unique Ways to Recreate These Looks:

Mix and Match: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different colours and textures. While Divya’s outfit is all about boldness, you can create a unique look by choosing a different colour that suits your style and skin tone.

Accessorize Wisely: Both looks focus on minimalistic makeup, which means accessories play a crucial role. Consider adding statement jewellery or a clutch bag to elevate your style further.

Footwear: The choice of shoes can make or break an outfit. Depending on the occasion, you can go for high heels, strappy sandals, or ankle boots to complement your chosen style.

Confidence is Key: Regardless of the outfit you choose, the most important element to recreate these looks is confidence. Carry yourself with poise and self-assuredness, and you’ll effortlessly channel the elegance of Divya Khosla Kumar or the sophistication of Sanjana Sanghi.