Style your co-ord fashion like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani

From Janhvi Kapoor's denim dreams to Anushka Sharma's funky abstract prints and Disha Patani's all-black sass, these leading ladies have been making waves in the world of coordinated fashion, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 01:05:01
Hold onto your fashion hats because we’re about to take you on a whirlwind tour of some seriously stylish co-ord moments served up by Bollywood’s finest. From Janhvi Kapoor’s denim dreams to Anushka Sharma’s funky abstract prints and Disha Patani’s all-black sass, these leading ladies have been making waves in the world of coordinated fashion. Get ready for a dose of fashion inspiration and a whole lot of fun as we break down their fabulous co-ord looks that are setting trends and turning heads!

Coord fashion, or “twinning” with your wardrobe, is like the coolest fashion game in town! It’s all about donning outfits that are like two peas in a pod – the top and bottom match in colour, pattern, or style, making you look effortlessly put-together. Imagine getting dressed in the morning without the usual “what goes with what” struggle – that’s the magic of co-ord fashion! From sassy and comfy loungewear sets to red carpet-worthy matching ensembles, co-ords let you play dress-up like a pro. So, whether you’re strutting in a matching floral duo for a sunny day out or rocking a cozy knit sweater and jogger combo for a Netflix binge, co-ord fashion is here to add a fun and stylish twist to your wardrobe!

Janhvi Kapoor in denim co-ords

Janhvi Kapoor, the queen of style, recently rocked the fashion scene in some seriously stylish denim co-ords. Picture this: a sassy denim crop shirt paired with a mini denim skirt that would make any fashionista swoon. She didn’t stop there – she topped off the look with a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup, proving that sometimes, less is more when you’ve got denim this chic!

Anushka Sharma keeps the funk on check in abstract printed co-ords

Now, let’s talk about Anushka Sharma, who’s all about keeping the funk in check. She strutted her stuff in abstract printed yellow co-ords that screamed “cool and confident.” Anushka took it up a notch with a sleek hairbun, winged eyes, and those enviable nude lips. When it comes to style, she’s got the perfect recipe – a dash of boldness and a sprinkle of elegance.

Disha Patani looks sultry personified in black co-ords

But wait, the fashion party isn’t over yet! Disha Patani entered the scene, and she’s got sass for days. She turned heads in a jaw-dropping all-black co-ord set that oozed style and confidence. With wavy long hair that could give mermaids a run for their money and bold makeup that made a statement, Disha proved that black is always in, and she’s the one to watch for some serious fashion inspo.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

