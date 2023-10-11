Movies | Celebrities

Style Your Easy Peasy Day Like Sonakshi Sinha And Kangana Ranaut In Two-piece Outfits

The gorgeous Bollywood beauties Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut teach you to style your easy, peasy day in two-piece outfits. Check out the stunning photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 08:35:16
The famous Dabaang girl Sonakshi Sinha and Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut style their easy peasy day in the classiness of two-piece outfits. Sonakshi opts for a traditional look, while Kangana goes western in a vintage look. Let’s check out.

Sonakshi’s Green Sharara Co ords

Wow, and how! Sonakshi Sinha looks nothing less than a princess in this all-green look. This printed sharara suit looks well coordinated with each other. The layered beautiful green kurta with frills paired with a sharara pajama look alluring, and we love her two-piece glam.

But wait, there is more! She adds charm to her ethnicity with the green choker necklace and earrings. The complementing makeup gives her confidence we can see on her face.

Kangana’s Vintage Look

For the promotions of her upcoming film Tejas, Kangana makes a vintage appearance. She dons a white peplum top, which she paired with a matching long skirt. The diva exudes goddess vibes in the simplicity. Her curls hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and brown boots add an extra dose of sophistication to this two-piece fashion.

Whose look did you like more, Sonakshi Sinha or Kangana Ranaut? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

