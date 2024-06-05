Suhana Khan Enjoys Summer Getaway With Her Bff Shanaya Kapoor In Italy, See Pics!

Suhana Khan, the daughter of the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, are currently enjoying a delightful holiday in Italy. The duo, known for their strong bond, didn’t hesitate to share the wonderful images of their vacation on social media. Take a look at the photos below to get a glimpse of their fun-filled getaway.

Sahana Khan With Her Bff on Shanaya Kapoor On Italy Vacation Appearance-

Suhana Khan, in her Instagram post, shared a picture series of herself and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, enjoying a fun moment in the picturesque Portofino, Italy. The actress, in a blue and floral printed halter-neckline body-fitted dress, perfectly blended with the scenic beauty of the place. Her middle-parted wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow, cheeks, and glossy peach lips added to her charm. She completed her look with silver and diamond embellished ear studs, a perfect choice for the stunning location.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning, just like her, with her touch to her look. He donned a multi-colored abstract printed strappy, cowl neckline, bodycon dress. She finished her look with a middle-part wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup, and peach matte lips and accessories. Her outfit is paired with a silver necklace and ear studs.

In the first few pictures, the diva posted pictures of herself as she appeared in close-up shots in stunning sunlight, which enhanced her beauty. In the next appearance, the actress shared a picture of herself with her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, showcasing their strong bond in the following picture. Lastly, she holds her hair at her back, opts for a sweet smile picture, and gazes at the camera.

As soon as she shared the Instagram feed, the diva Shanaya Kapoor turned to her post and commented, “Beauty” with a red heart.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.