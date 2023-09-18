Suhana Khan Flaunts Picturesque Figure In Silhouette Shadow By Seashore

The stunning Suhana Khan is enjoying her vacation at a dreamy place. The social media sensation often shares her personal and professional life insights with her fans. Today, the actress shares a sneak peek into her beautiful moment by the seashore, flaunting her picturesque figure.

Suhana Khan Flaunts Picturesque Figure

On Monday morning, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo and a video from her relaxing vacation. Embracing the beauty of nature, Suhana Khan can be seen flaunting her picturesque figure in silhouette shadow, wearing a body-hugging gown with an open hairstyle. The moody light and the sunset visuals by the seashore are a perfect treat for yourself.

On the other hand, in the video, Suhana Khan is seen taking a ride in an open vehicle wearing a pink sultry outfit. The starkid is enjoying the beauty of nature with the amazing ride. The sunkissed glow on her face shows her happiness and excitement. Not just that, she flips her hair, flying in the air like a sass girl. And she captioned her post with a bright smile emoji in the caption.

Suhana Khan will mark her debut in Bollywood with Archies, which is set to hit theatres in December 2023. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and others in key roles.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.