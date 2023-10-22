Movies | Celebrities

Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants

Disha Patani has just hit the internet like a meteor, and she's turning up the heat to scorching levels! This Bollywood bombshell isn't just setting the online world abuzz; she's got it practically sizzling with her latest photoshoot

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 20:40:31
Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani has just hit the internet like a meteor, and she’s turning up the heat to scorching levels! This Bollywood bombshell isn’t just setting the online world abuzz; she’s got it practically sizzling with her latest photoshoot. Rocking a white polka-dotted bra paired with low waist pants, Disha Patani is sending out a sultry alert that’s making us all fumble for our fans. So, get ready to fan yourselves because this is one social media post you won’t want to miss!

Disha Patani looks all stunning and sultry

Disha Patani knows how to set the fashion bar high, and in her latest photoshoot, she’s cranking up the style heat to the max. Picture this: she’s rocking a stylish Calvin Klein sports bra that’s not just a piece of clothing; it’s practically a fashion statement. But that’s not all! She’s paired it with low waist white pants that redefine the word ‘cool.’ It’s the kind of outfit that says, “I’m here to make a statement, and that statement is all about style.”

But it doesn’t end there – Disha takes it up a notch by slipping into stylish white sneakers. It’s a combination that’s not just trendy; it’s a fashion explosion. This Bollywood diva is proving that fashion isn’t just about clothes; it’s about attitude, and she’s got it in abundance.

Check out photos here:

Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants 863458

Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants 863459

Sultry Alert! Disha Patani sets internet abuzz as she poses in white sports bra and low waist pants 863460

Disha’s long wavy hairdo adds that extra touch of allure, and her bold dewy makeup look is like a beacon of glamour. It’s not just makeup; it’s an art form, and she’s the artist. Looking absolutely scorching in this outfit, Disha Patani is the embodiment of sultry fashion goals. And did we mention the fitness cues? She’s not just a style icon; she’s a fitness inspiration too. Disha, you’re not just setting the fashion world on fire; you’re practically causing a fashion revolution!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

