Sunkissed Beauty! Shraddha Kapoor keeps her morning glam in check: Here’s her skincare routine

Basking in the golden rays of the rising sun, Bollywood's radiant sensation Shraddha Kapoor has truly mastered the art of morning glam! With a charm as bright as the morning sun, she's got all of us curious about her skincare secrets

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 17:50:11
Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Basking in the golden rays of the rising sun, Bollywood’s radiant sensation Shraddha Kapoor has truly mastered the art of morning glam! With a charm as bright as the morning sun, she’s got all of us curious about her skincare secrets. From the city lights to the sun-kissed mornings, Shraddha Kapoor’s flawless skin is a sight to behold. So, let’s spill the beans on how she keeps her morning glam in check with a skincare routine that’s sure to leave you glowing with envy!

Shraddha Kapoor looks divine

The diva recently brightened up Instagram with a candid and infectious all-smiles moment. It was a typical Thursday when the actress decided to share her unfiltered joy with her legion of fans. Embracing her natural glow under the warm caress of the sun, the diva flaunted her clear, radiant skin like a true beauty icon.

In the snapshot, Shraddha looked absolutely gorgeous in an orange tank top that perfectly complemented her warm complexion. Her minimalistic yet stylish choice of attire allowed her inner radiance to shine through effortlessly. It was evident that she was at the peak of her morning glam, and the photo exuded positivity and carefree vibes.

How to get clear, glowing skin?

To achieve clear, glowing skin, it’s essential to maintain a consistent skincare routine involving cleansing, gentle exfoliation, moisturizing, and daily sun protection. Tailor your product choices to your specific skin type, and be cautious not to over-cleanse or over-exfoliate, as it can lead to irritation. Aiming for a balanced lifestyle, including staying well-hydrated, following a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, getting sufficient sleep, and managing stress, will significantly benefit your skin’s appearance. Furthermore, address individual skin concerns and, if necessary, seek guidance from a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment to optimize your skin’s health and radiance.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

