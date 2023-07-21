ADVERTISEMENT
Suriya and Disha Patani Starrer Kanguva’s first look poster takes internet by storm

The much-anticipated first look poster of the upcoming film "Kanguva" featuring South Indian superstar Suriya and the stunning Disha Patani was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 22:05:20
The much-anticipated first look poster of the upcoming film “Kanguva” featuring South Indian superstar Suriya and the stunning Disha Patani was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, sparking a wave of excitement among the actor’s ardent fans. The intriguing poster, while deliberately keeping Suriya’s face obscured, succeeded in raising curiosity and leaving fans eager to unravel the mysteries behind the intense and captivating visuals.

Shared by UV creations, the first look poster exuded a sense of enigma, hinting at a story that is set to be filled with gripping narratives and compelling characters. The tagline, “Each scar carries a story!”, further added to the intrigue, promising a tale of depth and emotion that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

As fans eagerly await the glimpse of “Kanguva,” slated for release on the 23rd of July, the excitement surrounding the film continues to build. The collaboration of Suriya and Disha Patani, two powerhouse performers in the industry, alongside the directorial vision of Siva, has generated significant buzz, making “Kanguva” one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The movie’s production house, Studio Green, along with K.E. Gnanavel Raja and UV Creations, has shown immense confidence in the project, and the first look poster has further affirmed the film’s potential to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.

Here’s what Director Siva has to say about the movie

The director earlier spoke that he is looking forward to finish the film’s production soon, saying, “We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest,” as quoted by HT.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News