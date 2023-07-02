ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Swastika Mukherjee In Love With Red And White Saree, See Pics

Swastika Mukherjee is a talented actress in the Bengali and Hindi industry. The diva looked gorgeous in a white and red saree; check out her stunning pictures in the below article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jul,2023 18:35:46
Swastika Mukherjee In Love With Red And White Saree, See Pics

Swastika Mukherjee is one of the famous performing artists who majorly works in Hindi and Bengali film industries. She made her debut with Devdasi, a Bengali TV serial. While making her film debut with Hemanter. In contrast, her simple yet attractive style keeps her in the headlines. Let’s check it out below

Swastika Mukherjee In Saree

The Bengali beauty took to her Instagram and shared a picture in an ethnic avatar. She wore a simple and beautiful white and red saree with a ruffle-designed blouse. Her sleek accessories added to her classy look. In addition, the sleek hairstyle, red bindi, and minimal makeup uplifted her appearance.

Swastika captioned her post, “Red white from @indubyjayita and my all-time favorite constant @parama_g.” Throughout her pictures, she flaunted her class and aesthetic style.

She enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram, with more than 1 million. Her constant engagement posts, updates, and shares keep her fans hooked with her. At the same time, her on-screen performance is largely appreciated. She has worked in films like Qala, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Take One, Dil Bechara, Shrimati, Shah Jahan Regency, Guldasta, Jaatishwar, and many others. Her performances have increased day by day and entertained the audience wholeheartedly. Her social media presence has entertained the audience massively.

Swastika Mukherjee looked gorgeous in her new white and red saree look. Did you like her style? Please let us know in the comments section below. Follow IWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

