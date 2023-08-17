ADVERTISEMENT
Swastika Mukherjee ups her ethnic glam in plunging embellished top

Swastika Mukherjee keeps her ethnic glam on check as she decked up in a stylish purple embellished deep-plunging neck top, looking absolutely dreamy and divine in the outfit, the diva gave off nothing but goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 19:00:57
Swastika Mukherjee makes a case for ethnic couture like never before. What comes to your mind, when we say ‘ethnic’- long, curated heavily embroidered staples? With big drop jhumkas and heavy accessories! Well, it’s a big no no for Swastika Mukherjee, as she turns heads in her preppy ethnic personified casual adorn. And it’s fair to say that it’s happened because it’s Swastika!

Graced with poise and casual conduct, Swastika Mukherjee left her Insta fam startled with her look that is fierce like fire yet dreamy-flowy like the feminine. Oozing it off with her all-time minimalistic approach, Swastika Mukherjee aced the look like a boss.

Decoding Swastika’s look

Swastika Mukherjee, the queen of effortlessly chic style, set Instagram ablaze with her recent fashion escapade. Strutting her stuff in a purple embroidered top that dared to plunge where no neckline had plunged before, she left jaws dropping and emojis popping. If fashion were a game, she just scored a slam dunk in the “Daring Décolletage Derby”! Teaming this audacious top with denim jeans that probably have a PhD in coolness, she didn’t just break fashion rules; she rewrote the whole sartorial playbook. The diva picked up the look for her upcoming ‘Nikhoj’ promotions.

In her Instagram post, Swastika dropped some wisdom that doubles as a style manifesto: “No matter what, dress up and show up! I live by this mantra.”

Well, Swastika, if life’s a party, you’ve just proved that you’re the glittering disco ball, and everyone else is just hoping for an invite. So, whether you’re up for rewriting fashion rules or just need a dose of style inspiration, Swastika Mukherjee’s got you covered – or should we say, stylishly uncovered?

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

