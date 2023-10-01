Movies | Celebrities

Sway the diva way in sharara sets: Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur and Katrina Kaif's picks

Bollywood's leading ladies like Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, and Katrina Kaif decide to sway the diva way in these stunning ensembles, you know it's going to be a fashion fiesta like no other! Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Oct,2023 05:30:58
  • Story Outline:
  • Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Mrunal Thakur are rocking sharara sets.
  • Get style inspiration from their unique looks, ranging from vintage to vibrant.
  • Experiment with accessories and make your sharara style uniquely yours.

Sharara sets have always been the quintessential choice for those who want to add a dash of glamour and a pinch of tradition to their fashion game. But when Bollywood’s leading ladies like Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, and Katrina Kaif decide to sway the diva way in these stunning ensembles, you know it’s going to be a fashion fiesta like no other! With their impeccable style and charisma, these three leading ladies have taken the sharara trend to the next level. So, get ready to be swept off your feet as we delve into their sharara set picks that are nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece.

Bollywood divas have always been trendsetters when it comes to fashion, and their recent foray into the world of sharara sets has left fashion enthusiasts in awe. Let’s take a fashionable journey through the sharara sets donned by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Mrunal Thakur, and explore how you can style these ensembles to create your own signature look.

Katrina Kaif’s Caramel Dream

Katrina Kaif effortlessly channels timeless elegance in her luscious caramel-toned georgette kurta paired with a harmonious sharara. What makes this ensemble truly captivating is its historical connection, ingeniously reimagined from preserved resist-dyed cotton fragments. The adornments, inspired by 19th-century Kutch province attire, feature meticulous craftsmanship using kasab-dori marodi ka kaam, sequins, and lustrous pearls. To elevate the look to ethereal heights, an embroidered silk tissue dupatta drapes gracefully.

Style Tip: To emulate Katrina’s ethereal style, pair your sharara set with minimalistic jewelry like delicate pearl earrings and a statement ring. Opt for subtle makeup and let your hair flow naturally for a classic and sophisticated look.

Priyanka Chopra’s Vintage Delight

Priyanka Chopra’s kurta is a testament to the beauty of intricate gota patti work. The bold floral patterns evoke sweet nostalgia, and the zari dupatta complements the ensemble perfectly. Priyanka’s choice of tinted sunglasses adds a delightful dash of 1970s charm, while her vintage beaded necklace and glistening silver bangles complete the look.

Style Tip: Take a cue from Priyanka’s vintage-inspired ensemble and add a touch of whimsy with colorful juttis and a bohemian-style headband. For a more modern twist, opt for a sleek ponytail and bold, smoky eye makeup.

Mrunal Thakur’s Vibrant Aura

Mrunal Thakur brings vibrancy to the forefront with her resplendent sharara set in a silver kurta and frilled sharara. The vivid azure dupatta, adorned with opulent golden embellishments and intricate resham thread work, adds the perfect pop of color. Mrunal’s accessories, including a captivating neck choker, dainty jhumkas, a glistening golden bracelet, and elegant rings, elevate her daytime look to the next level.

Style Tip: To infuse your sharara set with more drama, opt for a statement belt to cinch the waist and create an hourglass silhouette. Experiment with bold lip colors and a sleek updo for a modern, chic twist.

Create Your Signature Sharara Style

Now that you’ve seen how these Bollywood stars rock their sharara sets, it’s time to craft your own signature look. Experiment with different accessories and styles to make your sharara ensemble uniquely yours.

Boho Chic: Add a fringed shoulder bag and chunky bangles to channel a bohemian vibe. Finish the look with messy waves and a wide-brimmed hat for that free-spirited charm.

Minimalistic Marvel: Keep it simple with stud earrings and a sleek clutch. Opt for a classic bun or a low ponytail and let the sharara take center stage.

Glamour Galore: Amp up the glamour with a statement belt, stiletto heels, and a glittering clutch. A dramatic smoky eye and voluminous curls will complete the red carpet-worthy look.

Fusion Finesse: Mix and match your sharara set with a contrasting jacket or blazer for a fusion twist. Add ankle boots or brogues to bring a contemporary edge to your outfit.

In the world of fashion, the possibilities are endless, and with the right sharara set and styling, you can express your unique personality and turn heads wherever you go. Embrace the charm of sharara sets and make them your canvas for creative self-expression.

