Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat's Quirkiness; See Photos

Priya Bapat is renowned in the Marathi cinema, television, and entertainment business. Her acting skills have earned her huge fame in many parts of the country. In contrast, her social media presence keeps her in the top buzz. Yet again, the actress is grabbing attention with her quirkiness on the weekend. Let’s take a look.

Priya Bapat’s Quirky Weekend

The gorgeous Marathi mulgi took to Instagram and shared some weekend pictures on her profile. In her caption, the actress wrote, “How is your weekend going? Swipe left to see different options.” In the first picture, the actress was smiling wholeheartedly on green grass. It seems the actress is having fun on her vacation.

On the other hand, in the next picture, she dropped a photo of herself where she looked terrible as she took her hair and showed how messy it had become. In comparison, the next photo shows her in a beautiful and gorgeous way posing for a photo. Her quirkiness is grabbing attention with her style.

Priya Bapat enjoys a great fan following on her Instagram and treats her fans with regular posts. Recently she buzzed for her latest season of City Of Dreams. Yesterday her dance video grooving on Malaika Arora’s song chaiyya chaiyya went viral in no time.

Did you like Priya Bapat’s quirky glimpse? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.