Take Code From Priya Bapat To Slay The Summer Glam In Casuals

Priya Bapat, the versatile actress in the Marathi film fraternity, never fails to be in the spotlight, whether for her acting or fashion. She loves to style herself with trendy drapes and make a statement with her casual choices. Today the diva shares her summer glam inspo to slay her look.

Take Code To Slay Summer Style In Casuals In The Latest Pictures

Taking to her Instagram story, Priya Bapat shared a picture of herself slaying the summer style in comfort and classy. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a sky-blue full sleeves, short dress with elastic details around her waist.

But wait, there is more! Priya adds fun to her casual style with her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and nude lips. She donned black glasses and white strappy sandals to round up an aesthetic casual look. At the same time, the huge beige shoulder bag complements her comfy and cool vibes.

Undoubtedly, Priya Bapat’s casual style is a perfect example to slay the summer fashion in a comfy and classy dress. In the text, she wrote, “OUTFIT OF THE DAY.”

In the other story, the actress inspired fans to stay fit and healthy, featuring herself in her exercise avatar.

Did you like Priya Bapat’s casual style in a beautiful blue mini-dress? Please express your opinion in the comments with us.