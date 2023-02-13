Time and again Anushka Sharma has settled us with lovey-dovey vogue handbooks. Whether it’s with her statement saree look or contemporary casual look, Anushka Sharma has served rampant goals. What’s more, the best thing about Sharma’s style file is how she always picks up comfort over anything. We have often seen her sporting sneakers with dresses, jumpsuits and more. That already makes her sneakerhead.

Now owing to that, the actress has now shared a candid photo on her social media handle, showing off her newly bought sneakers. While we definitely loved the way she styled up in the preppy sneakers, she also served pure casual fashion goals.

In the picture, we can see her wearing olive green denim baggy shirt. She topped the shirt on her white bralette. The actress completed the look with denim blue jeans. The actress got it up on point with a pair of white socks and sneakers. The diva completed the look with sleek straight hairbun and no makeup.

The sneakers show a very subtle yet unique colour combination. With a pinch of brown yellow, a bit of lilac, mostly white and some blue. The sneakers look absolutely from a different world altogether.

Sharing the picture, Anushka Sharma, with her gorgeous smile, wrote, “Day: Sunday Mood: Sneakerhead” the actress got clicked while sitting on the stairs like a boss.

Have a look-

Are you too a sneakerhead like Anushka Sharma?