Take kurti neck design ideas from Rakul Preet Singh, Anupama Parameswaran & Srinidhi Shetty [Photos]

The festive season is on the horizon, and it's the perfect time to level up your ethnic fashion game. What better way to do that than by taking inspiration from the impeccable style of South Indian divas Rakul Preet Singh, Anupama Parameswaran, and Srinidhi Shetty? Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Oct,2023 10:45:58
  • Highlights:
  • Styling tips for your dull kurtis with trendy neck designs.
  • Cues from south divas Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh and Srinidhi Shetty

The festive season is on the horizon, and it’s the perfect time to level up your ethnic fashion game. What better way to do that than by taking inspiration from the impeccable style of South Indian divas Rakul Preet Singh, Anupama Parameswaran, and Srinidhi Shetty? These leading ladies have graced us with their stunning kurti neck designs that can effortlessly transform a plain kurti into a fashion statement. Join us as we explore their unique neck design choices and discover how you can infuse your own style into these trends. From Anupama’s elegant shirt neck collar to Rakul’s alluring v-neck and Srinidhi’s regal high collar neck, get ready to rock the ethnic fashion scene with confidence and panache!

Elevate your kurti game with unique neck designs this season

Anupama Parameswaran’s Elegance:

Imagine yourself in a rich emerald green kurti, just like Anupama Parameswaran. Her kurti boasts a sophisticated shirt-neck collar design. To ace this look, pair your kurti with matching pants for a coordinated ensemble. Alternatively, go bold with contrasting bottoms for a fusion twist. Accessorize with oxidized jhumkas to add a touch of tradition. Keep your makeup minimal, and let your natural curls steal the show.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Allure

Want to turn heads like Rakul Preet Singh? Opt for a lilac embroidered long kurti with a v-neck design. This style oozes charm and can be paired with white trousers for a clean and sophisticated look. Don’t overcomplicate it; let your hair flow naturally and go easy on the makeup. Rakul’s no-makeup look is proof that simplicity can be incredibly beautiful.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Regal Touch

Channel your inner royalty with Srinidhi Shetty’s choice of a beige embroidered kurti featuring a high-collar neck design. Keep your hair sleek and minimalistic like Srinidhi, and add golden ear studs for a touch of elegance. This high-collar kurti design is perfect for making a statement at festive gatherings and special occasions.

Blend in, always and everywhere! Don’t be afraid to get creative with your bottoms. Kurtis with trendy neck designs are versatile and can be paired with various options, from traditional leggings to contemporary trousers and even skirts. Experimenting with different combinations allows you to express your unique style.

Do not forget to accessorise! Accessories can elevate your kurti game. Depending on the occasion, consider statement pieces like chunky earrings, bangles, or a stylish belt to accentuate your waist. Select accessories that complement your kurti’s neck design and enhance your overall style.

Play with Makeup! Your makeup can enhance the beauty of your kurti. Emulate these divas by keeping it simple with minimal makeup to achieve a natural look. Soft, neutral tones can complement your kurti’s design and colour, allowing it to take centre stage. However, feel free to experiment with bolder makeup choices if they match the occasion and your personal style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

