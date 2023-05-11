ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria

Tara consistently delights her followers with a plethora of awe-inspiring outfits and effortlessly chic ensembles. Here’s how she stunned with her casual cue in athleisure avatar

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 09:59:17
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has been making a name for herself not only through her acting prowess but also for her undeniable fashion sensibilities. With an Instagram feed that serves as a haven for fashion enthusiasts, Tara consistently delights her followers with a plethora of awe-inspiring outfits and effortlessly chic ensembles.

Among her myriad posts, one gem from last year stands out—a captivating video wherein she effortlessly dazzles in a sleek black gym co-ord set. The ensemble perfectly accentuates her impeccable style, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon to be reckoned with.

Take cues from Tara

In the video, we can see Tara Sutaria looking all grand in her stylish black co-Ord set. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish black sports bra. The actor completed the look with his low-waist black joggers. The actor rounded it off with her sleek straight hairdo. For makeup, she rounded it off with ruby tinted round shades and a pair of stylish black sneaker shoes.

Here take a look at the video-

Sharing the video, Tara wrote, “I tripped after we took this video 😒 But I looked cool for 4 seconds so 🥹🥹🥰”

Work Front

The actress debuted with the movie Student Of The Year 2. The movie completed four wholesome years. Later to that, Tara went on to feature in some other movies too. She was last seen in EK Villain Returns. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

What are your thoughts on the above style by Tara Sutaria? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Looks Sublime In Gold Lehenga; See Pics
Tara Sutaria Looks Sublime In Gold Lehenga; See Pics
Tara Sutaria is a modern-day princess in lavender bodycon dress, check out
Tara Sutaria is a modern-day princess in lavender bodycon dress, check out
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma's adorable wish for their special person
Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma's adorable wish for their special person
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Steal These Fresh Summer Looks From Tara Sutaria; Check Out
Steal These Fresh Summer Looks From Tara Sutaria; Check Out
Latest Stories
Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘saree-al’ moment is magic
Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘saree-al’ moment is magic
Nora Fatehi is in dilemma, worries about her future
Nora Fatehi is in dilemma, worries about her future
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story begins with a mandatory ‘remote fight’, watch video
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story begins with a mandatory ‘remote fight’, watch video
Sumbul Touqeer wishes luck to Shiv Thakare for KKK13
Sumbul Touqeer wishes luck to Shiv Thakare for KKK13
Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how
Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how
Read Latest News