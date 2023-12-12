Tamannaah Bhatia Redefines Elegance Wearing A Beautiful Floral Saree With Bold Lips

Tamannaah Bhatia, the stunning beauty of the entertainment world, is a fashionista who never misses to get into the spotlight with her wardrobe choices. The actress recently graced the red carpet in a beautiful green saree embellished with floral embroidery at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception. Tamannaah attended the event with her boyfriend, Vijay Verma. Let’s take a closer look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Green Saree

Absolutely stunning! Tamannaah Bhatia opts for a beautiful green, dark green saree embellished with sparkling floral embroidery. The actress pairs this stunning saree with the sensuous blouse. The sleeveless pattern with the deep neckline increases the hotness bar. The backless blouse makes her look sensational. This beautiful saree is from the Anita Dongre collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia adds an extra dose of glamour with statement long earrings and bangles. To make her look more attractive, the Plan A Plan B actress opts for a messy hair bun. The bold black eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. With rosy cheeks and bold red lips, she makes fans’ jaws drop. Tamannaah Bhatia poses boldly in the beautiful saree, and her glamour has left us spellbound.

